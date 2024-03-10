Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

