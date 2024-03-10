Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva Sells 19,499 Shares of Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$8.80.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8035892 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

