Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,647,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,059,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $5,818,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,455,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,122,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.