Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.
Hyzon Motors Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.17.
In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,647,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,059,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
