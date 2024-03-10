iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after buying an additional 89,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $393.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.43 and a 200 day moving average of $321.11. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $396.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

