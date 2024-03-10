iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,334 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RJF. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

