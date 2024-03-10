iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

MOS opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

