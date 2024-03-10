iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 136.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

COF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

