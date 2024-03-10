iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $637,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $925,539 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.57. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

