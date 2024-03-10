Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,731 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $120,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

