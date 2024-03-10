Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Incyte worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $125,169,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 585.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 978,342 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 56.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after purchasing an additional 970,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.