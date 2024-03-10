Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

INDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank by 96.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $75.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

