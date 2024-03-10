Insider Selling: NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Insider Sells £8,379.53 in Stock

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00), for a total value of £8,379.53 ($10,635.27).
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NBMI opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £49.22 million and a P/E ratio of 405.88. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a one year high of GBX 80.22 ($1.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.14.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Company Profile
