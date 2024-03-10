inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $204.51 million and $270,899.84 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, "inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation."

