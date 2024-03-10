Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 13,409 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.