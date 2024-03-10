Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lear by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.30. 375,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.