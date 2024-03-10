Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,628,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 1,792,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,165,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,378,870 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 1,484,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,745. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

