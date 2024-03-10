Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,150,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 89.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 332,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 229,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

