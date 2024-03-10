Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 4,589 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,600,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 1,388,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,962. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.45%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.