Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $305.28. 4,851,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average is $244.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $321,749,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

