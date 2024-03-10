Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,313 shares of company stock worth $28,445,379. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 282,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.07 and its 200 day moving average is $209.09. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

