Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 79.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

