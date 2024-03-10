Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 20,414 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 485,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 453,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,609. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
