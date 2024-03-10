Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.10% of M.D.C. worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

