Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,115 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 7,673,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,599. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

