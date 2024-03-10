Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 1,446,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,447. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.