Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 695 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.