Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 794 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

