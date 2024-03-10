Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 398,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,619. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

