Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

