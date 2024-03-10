Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 12,986 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

