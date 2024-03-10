Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 15,957 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

