Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,319 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

KMI stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

