Internet Computer Trading Up 6.2% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $14.15 or 0.00020365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.51 billion and approximately $188.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00060612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,318,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,195,634 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

