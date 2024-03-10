Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.