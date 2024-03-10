Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Holdings Boosted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 147,314.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

