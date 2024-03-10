Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 7.7% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,095,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960,624. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.40.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

