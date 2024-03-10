Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.02. The stock had a trading volume of 72,095,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,960,624. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

