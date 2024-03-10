Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 927.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $35.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

