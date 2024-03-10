Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 197,648 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 131,671 call options.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950,375.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 814,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,759,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,440,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

