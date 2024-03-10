Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Invitae stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get Invitae alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 2.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 679,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after acquiring an additional 544,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 604,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 348,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.