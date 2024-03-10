Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

IRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

IRWD opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

In related news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.