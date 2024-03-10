iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Titan Capital Management LLC TX

Titan Capital Management LLC TX raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 20.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC TX owned 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. 3,748,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

