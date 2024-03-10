iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.47% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 53,212 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 496,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,251. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

