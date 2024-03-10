iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,480,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

