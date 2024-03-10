iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after buying an additional 143,038 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

