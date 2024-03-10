iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $73,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $174.06. 1,736,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $175.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

