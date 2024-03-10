iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 226.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,958 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.83% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $67,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,886,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,465,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.99. The company had a trading volume of 230,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,318. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.04 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

