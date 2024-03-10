Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Iterum Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Articles

