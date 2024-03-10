Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 113,042 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Twilio worth $69,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.