Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $170,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.65. 3,698,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.